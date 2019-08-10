Motorcyclist killed in accident in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Rock Hill Friday night.
The Rock Hill Police Department reported that at 7 p.m. they were called to the collision off of North Anderson Road.
An initial investigation into the matter determined that a motorcyclist traveling north on the road was passing the intersection of Bird Street when the driver of a Kia sedan failed to yield going southbound in the left-hand lane.
The ensuing collision resulted in the motorcyclist being ejected from the vehicle. Medic pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.
The driver of the Kia was later cited for failure to yield and driving under suspension- first offense.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
