Lawsuit: Teen commits suicide after constant bullying from classmates, faculty at Aynor Middle School

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A disabled teen committed suicide after being subjected to constant bullying from faculty and classmates at Aynor Middle School, according to a lawsuit.
The mother of the 14-year-old, Kimberly Debreczeni, filed the lawsuit on Friday.
According to the filing, Debreczeni’s son committed suicide on Dec. 30, 2017, shortly before Christmas break ended for Horry County Schools.
The child, only identified as T.I., suffered from Autism-Spectrum Disorder and became the victim of “regular and outrageous disability-based bullying and harassment by his classmates and by faculty” while at Aynor Middle School, the lawsuit states.
Prior to enrolling at Aynor Middle, T.I. was a student at Whittemore Park Middle School where he had an individualized education plan (IEP), the lawsuit states. The IEP addresses how a disabled child’s learning issues and educational goals can best be met.
According to the lawsuit, Aynor Middle School faculty were aware of the boy’s disability and the IEP.
Debreczeni claims the bullying happened in the presence of faculty but no action was taken to prevent it from continuing.
Horry County Schools does not comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit alleges wrongful death and negligence, among other claims. The family is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
