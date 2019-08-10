Hot and dry to close the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A little bit of rain in spots today and some clouds to begin the day generally kept temps to 90° or below.
Tomorrow we’ll have more sun, but our front will be through, so that will even out to around another 90° day (although dry). The heat continues to increase in the week ahead.
Temperatures will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. It will still be hot and humid on Wednesday until a cold front moves through. That puts the best rain chance on Wednesday.
After that, temperatures will go back to the upper 80s or low 90s. The humidity may back off a tad as well. Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
