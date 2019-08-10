The heat and humidity start to build again!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be a hot one. Highs will be in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will be up too. If you’re thinking about rain chances, those will remain fairly low. There is a 20% chance today and a 10% chance of thunderstorms tomorrow but many of us will remain dry. I would say temperatures would be the first consideration when heading outdoors today.
The heat continues to increase in the week ahead. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. It will still be hot and humid on Wednesday until a cold front moves through. That puts the best rain chance on Wednesday.
After that, temperatures will go back to the upper 80s or low 90s. The humidity may back off a tad as well.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
