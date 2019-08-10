The heat and humidity start to build again!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be a hot one. Highs will be in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will be up too. If you’re thinking about rain chances, those will remain fairly low. There is a 20% chance today and a 10% chance of thunderstorms tomorrow but many of us will remain dry. I would say temperatures would be the first consideration when heading outdoors today.