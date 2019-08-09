Tracking our next chance of thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a weak front rolled through on Wednesday and stirred up thunderstorms across the Carolinas, slightly drier air filtered into the region behind that front for most of us on Thursday.
So while temperatures still made it back into the low 90s on the Thursday, there was a noticeable break in the humidity.
Looking ahead, I’m not expecting a significant shift in either the temperatures (which will remain hot) nor the humidity (which will remain tolerable) through the weekend and into early next week.
Thunderstorms should remain few and far between over the week and it won’t be until midweek next week when the next chance for organized clusters of storms to arrive across the region.
Wednesday looks like the highest probability.
Bottom line, expect highs to remain firmly planted in the low and mid 90s through much of next week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
