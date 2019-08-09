Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory woman traveling with her dog

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman who was last seen at a residence in Hickory.
Beverly Jean McLean, 86, is described as a white female who stands 5′2″ and weighs around 160 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes.
McLean is believed to be traveling with her dog and was last seen off of N. Center Street in Hickory wearing black cutoff shorts and a multi-colored short.
McLean is reportedly traveling in a 2016 gold Toyota Highlander.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-0551.
