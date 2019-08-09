‘She is an absolute miracle:’ Sophie continues to gain weight, make strides following abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gorgeous indeed!
Members of the Grand Strand Humane Society took to social media Thursday night to give an update on “Queen Sophie,” the German shepherd puppy who was rescued from one of the worst animal abuse situations officials there said they’d ever seen.
“Look at how gorgeous Queen Sophie is looking today!!! 46 lbs!!!!!” the post stated. It was accompanied by a video of still images showing a smiling puppy decked out in a red bandana, playing with a pink toy monkey, and enjoying a neck scratch.
“She is an absolute miracle,” the post concluded, along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #sophiestrongmb.
Sophie’s recovery and story has resonated with people across the Grand Strand ever since she was found in June emaciated, dehydrated, diseased and unable to walk due to the muscles in her back legs having atrophied.
Myrtle Beach officers found Sophie in a room at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East. The dog’s original owner, Christopher Sauber was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals.
A fundraiser for Sophie was held July 22 at The Inlet Square Mall. According to an Aug. 5 Facebook post, $5,000 was raised to go toward the dog’s recovery.
