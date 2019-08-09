Rowan Little League girls get win on Friday over Europe-Africa

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County’s Little League Softball girls, representing the Southeast, picked up another win on Friday, defeating the Europe-Africa team 12-2.
The Rowan girls also won the opener on Thursday, beating the Southwest team 7-0.
Pitcher Campbell Schaen got the win on the mound Friday in Portland, Oregon. Schaen gave up no hits, no runs, and struck out five batters in three innings. Carmen Freeze pitched the last two innings.
Kynlee Dextrase led the way at the plate with three hits, Emma Rae Cline drove in three runs.
Rowan next plays on Saturday against the Oregon D4 Region representative.
