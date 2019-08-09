Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Marketing Team wins three national awards

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From RCCC: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s marketing team received three national awards for the College’s annual report, a holiday invitation and a billboard.
The awards were given as part of the 34th Annual Educational Advertising Awards, sponsored by the Higher Education Marketing Report. The Educational Advertising Awards is the one of the largest, oldest and most respected educational advertising awards competitions in the country.
“We are fortunate to have these talented graphic designers working hard every day to brand the College and help market our programs and tell our story,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, Rowan-Cabarrus president. “As these national awards confirm, Rowan-Cabarrus delivers high-caliber communications to increase awareness of the quality of our programs and our commitment to educating our community.”
Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals and the editorial board of Higher Education Marketing Report. Higher Education Marketing Report is one of the nation’s leading publications for higher education marketing professionals.
Allison Robinson and Carter Wingfield, graphic designers in the marketing department at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, were responsible for the design of each winning piece.
“We are proud to receive this tribute from our peers," said Allison Robinson, director of graphics for Rowan-Cabarrus. “It not only honors our work in marketing, advertising and graphic design, but also reflects the value that Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has in our community for our brand, image and reputation.”
This year, over 2,200 entries were received from over one-thousand colleges, universities and secondary schools from all fifty states and several foreign countries.
“We are honored to have such an incredible team of talented professionals here at Rowan-Cabarrus who constantly help us put our best foot forward in our marketing and advertising efforts,” said Natasha Lipscomb, vice president of student success at Rowan-Cabarrus. “They work collaboratively to develop excellent ideas, they stay on top of the latest trends to connect with our target audiences and they write, create and execute beautiful materials. It is my pleasure to congratulate the entire team on their efforts.”
Robinson, who has worked for Rowan-Cabarrus for 22 years, won a gold award in the Annual Report category for the College’s 2017 Annual Report, A Year of Advancement. The annual report can be found at www.rccc.edu/2017. It is a collection and showcase of the best of 2017 at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Robinson also received a gold award in the miscellaneous category for an invitation for the annual holiday social.
Wingfield, graphic designer for the College for the last six years, won a bronze award in the Outdoor Advertising Category for his design for a billboard bearing the message “Start Here.” Wingfield led the effort to develop this billboard campaign and developed the final design. The billboard ran last summer directly across from the College’s North Campus in Salisbury.
“I have said for years that we have the best marketing. This was the first time that our college took the opportunity to compete against their peers, and it was no surprise to me that we held our own. I am truly proud of the work this team has done,” said Spalding.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/applyor call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.