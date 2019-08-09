Police investigating armed robbery at Conover convenience store

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s office is currently searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the Whistle Stop Convenience Store located off of Emmanuel Church Road. A suspect described as a light-skinned male wearing a green jacket and black pants with a hat and a scarf entered the store and proceeded to demand money from the clerk while brandishing a firearm.
An alarm set off from the store alerted police of the robbery but by the time they arrived at the scene the suspect had already fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
