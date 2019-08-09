Police: Impaired driver launches SUV on power pole guy-wires

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say an impaired driver ran his Chevy Suburban up the guy-wires attached to a power pole on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened at the intersection of Maxwell Street and Brownrigg Road at approximately 3:30 pm.
According to officials, the driver was not conscious when they first arrived. Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department had to use rescue jacks to stabilize the SUV, and then work to free the driver.
Once free, the driver regained consciousness. He was charged with driving while impaired by Salisbury Police.
No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.
Duke Energy responded to secure the power lines while the SUV was removed.
