Person killed near apartment complex in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed near an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Ventura Way Drive, near the Somerset Apartments.
One person was pronounced dead. That person has not been identified.
There’s no word on any suspects or arrests. Police did not provide details about what happened in the incident.
A homicide investigation is underway.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.