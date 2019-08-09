Pedestrian struck, seriously injured along The Plaza

By Brian Dlugosz | August 9, 2019 at 7:08 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 7:08 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an accident which occurred along The Plaza near NoDa on Friday evening.

At around 6:15 p.m., officials report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle between 36th Street and Herrin Avenue. The individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Outbound lanes were closed along The Plaza as a result of the accident and remained so as of 6:40 p.m.

This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

