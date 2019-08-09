Pedestrian struck, seriously injured along The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an accident which occurred along The Plaza near NoDa on Friday evening.
At around 6:15 p.m., officials report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle between 36th Street and Herrin Avenue. The individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Outbound lanes were closed along The Plaza as a result of the accident and remained so as of 6:40 p.m.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.