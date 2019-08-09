Officials searching for missing Gaston County man

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Bessemer City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who reportedly has been missing for over a week.
Luis David Vargas-Limon, 36, was last seen on the evening of August 1 at an address on Helen Avenue in Bessemer City. He was reportedly driving a 2001 White GMC Sierra.
Vargas-Limon had recently been working construction in Charlotte and it is believed that he may be in that area. Officials describe him as standing 5′6″ and weighing 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bessemer City Police Department at 704-629-2235 or Crime Stoppers at 704-866-8000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.