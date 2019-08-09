9/11 Memorial Quilt Project on exhibit in Morganton

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A special memorial to all the victims of the September 11th attacks has stopped in Morganton to go on display for a couple of days.
The 9/11 WTC Memorial Quilt Project was started not long after the attacks and completed a few years later but the 300 quilts that were made went into storage for more than a decade. Now, the current “Quilt Keeper,” Beverly Keumin, is taking them on a tour so folks across the country can see them.
Morganton is the only city in North Carolina where they will be on display. The squares that make up the quilts came from all over the world. “20,000 squares from 30 countries,” says Beverly.
Groups from across the United States sewed them together into quilts and then the names of every victim were written on them. In Morganton, many people asked where to find the name of Lt. Cmdr Eric Cranford, who was killed in the Pentagon. He grew up just a few miles from where the exhibit is this weekend.
The quilts will be on display until 8pm on Friday and then 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Collet Street Rec Center in Morganton. There is no admission charge but donations will be accepted.
