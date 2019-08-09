Man charged for shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man for his involvement in a shooting in east Charlotte in March.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives charged 35-year-old Stacey Lamar Coleman with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Eastcrest Drive on March 27 at 10 p.m.
Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper left arm and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“The officer’s swift response in applying the tourniquet likely saved the life of the victim in this case,” a press release from CMPD read.
Detectives used Information and evidence gathered during the course of this investigation to identify Coleman as a the suspect in this case.
He was located Friday and peacefully taken into custody without incident. He was charged and taken to the custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 or visit the website.
