Man charged after ramming deputy’s car, crashing into tow truck in Mt. Pleasant chase

MT. PLEASANT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man faces charges after officials say he rammed a deputy’s car and crashed into a tow truck during a chase in Mt. Pleasant Friday afternoon.
According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Stanly County and ended in Cabarrus County.
The chase began just outside of Albemarle on Highway 73 at 1:47 p.m. and went on for about 16 miles.
During the chase, officials say the suspect rammed one of the sheriff’s department’s vehicles. The deputy was not injured.
The chase ended on Highway 73 and Main Street in Mount Pleasant around 2 p.m. after the suspect struck a tow truck.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Trevor Turner, was injured and taken to the hospital.
Turner was charged with speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour. Highway Patrol also charged him with DWI and felony hit and run.
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office charged Turner with felony fleeing to allude arrest, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, assault on a government official with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.