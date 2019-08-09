Hot weekend ahead, despite Saturday front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We're enjoying another mostly sunny and dry evening, although the heat is still around as temps worked their way back into the 90s.
A front moving through Saturday will provide the trigger for some widely scattered storms, although it doesn't appear like it will be anything widespread or organized.
Behind the front, temps briefly come down a little bit for Sunday, but only to around 90°, before easing back up ahead of yet another front for Wednesday. This appears to be the wettest day of the workweek ahead.
Behind it, temps may actually retreat back into the 80s for more of an extended stretch into the following weekend.
Have a great night,
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.