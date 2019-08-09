Heat continues, rain chances remain low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we head into the weekend, the heat continues. Highs will be in the low 90s for your Friday. Some good news is that the humidity shouldn’t be unbearable. Thunderstorm chances remain low too.
Saturday and Sunday look pretty similar. If you’re making outdoor plans, prepare for hot temps – in the low 90s. The humidity will increase just a tad too. Still, thunderstorm chances will stay between 10-20%.
The new week will bring back the humidity. Highs will be in the low 90s every day. Rain chances will increase by the middle of the week and dew points look to jump back to the low 70s. That will take us back to the tropical range.
Have a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
