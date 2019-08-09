Fox in Caldwell County tests positive for rabies

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A fox spotted in the Green Mountain Park near Lenoir that was recently caught by Caldwell County Animal Control has tested positive for rabies, according to the NC State Laboratory of Public Health.
The animal was initially caught by officials on August 7 and on August 9, the positive test results were confirmed.
Officials ask anyone in the public who may have come into contact with a fox near that area recently to contact the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-426-8400.
Pet owners in the region are also asked to keep their animal vaccinations current in order to avoid potentially putting them at risk.
