FFN Electrifying 11: Muhsin Muhammad III of Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spoiler alert: Myers Park has 3 players on this year’s FFN Electrifying 11. The first is Muhsin Muhammad III.
Who is Muhsin Muhammad III: Senior Wide Receiver
Height: 6 foot
Weight: 185 pounds
40 Time: 4.5
2018 Stats:
58 Catches
1003 Yards
8 TD
Averaged 37 yards per punt return
2 TD as a punt returner
College Choice: Texas A&M
Why A&M:
“Jimbo Fisher (A&M head coach),” said Muhammad. “His winning history, I feel like he is all about his players, and I’m just really ready and excited to get down there and compete with the best of the best in the country.”
Living in the shadows of a Carolina Panthers great:
Muhsin has had to live in the shadows of a father who played in the NFL and is a local hero in former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad. It is tough at times, but he has embraced the expectations.
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” said the rising senior. “I’m thankful for the blessings. This is a pathway that I have chose. This wasn’t a decision of my father. I’ve done all the work. I know that myself and nobody can take that from me.”
Championship is the only goal in 2019:
Myers Park is in the midst of their best run in football in the schools history. In Muhsin’s sophomore year, they made the state quarterfinals. Last year, they made it to the Western Regional Finals. The only thing left is to take that final step and make it to the big game.
“I think we’re going to take the roof off this year,” said Muhammad. “I feel like the skies the limit. Nothing less than a state championship. We just have to work hard and stay focused and take every game seriously.”
