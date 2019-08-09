Family of slain teen seeking justice through court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday was an emotional day in court for the family of Alysha Johnson.
Johnson is the 17-year-old girl who was shot to death on Beatties Ford Road in mid-June.
Three teens are charged in connection with her death and on Friday, Alysha’s family faced one of the teens - a 15-year-old - in court.
The family says the 15-year-old suspect was possibly going to get out of custody and be on electronic monitoring.
They were very emotional about this possibility after Alysha was killed less than two months ago.
Her family wore shirts with Alysha's photo on them.
Family members were in tears leaving the courtroom, embracing as they walked away.
The judge asked media to leave the courtroom but family says inside the judge will continue the case, so no decision was made about letting the 15-year-old out on electronic monitoring.
The young girl – along with two other teens - are accused of trying to rob then killing Alysha Johnson while she was sitting in the parking lot on Beatties Ford and LaSalle Street.
Johnson was shot to death just before her 18th birthday.
She was about to move in with her long term boyfriend Deante Walker. He got a tattoo remembering her.
“Alysha was my angel, she was more than my girlfriend, she was my best friend," said Walker.
The next step in this case is to appear before the judge again. We’re in touch with the family and will bring you the latest updates as they continue to seek justice.
