Extension of George Liles Parkway in Cabarrus County part of state transportation plan

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 1,700 projects are included in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s final draft of its 2020-2029 Statewide 10-Year Transportation Plan, which was released this week. The draft STIP includes projects across all transportation modes and in every county in the state.
The complete draft STIP list can be found on the NCDOT website.
In Division 10, which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties, there are 182 projects. Among the improvements planned are:
- In Cabarrus County, extend George Liles Parkway between N.C. 49 and south of I-85, construction starts in 2028;
- In western Mecklenburg County, improve the I-85/I-485 interchange, construction starts in 2026; and
- In Stanly County, widen N.C. 24/27 from Bird Road to west of the Pee Dee River, construction starting in 2020.
“ As more people are relocating to the Charlotte area, these projects will enhance their quality of life, while improving safety and mobility,” said Division 10 Engineer Scott Cole.
The department's 10-year transportation plan is updated every two years. Projects scheduled in the first six years of the plan are considered committed and are not re-evaluated when a new plan is developed. Projects in the final four years of each plan are prioritized again based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.
The overall statewide list includes 1,319 highway projects, 86 aviation, 234 bike and pedestrian, six ferry, 23 public transit and 50 rail projects selected on statewide, regional and division levels. The projects were prioritized based on technical data as well as input from local officials and residents.
Included in the STIP plan are more than 200 projects worth about $2.5 billion that are expected to be awarded in fiscal year 2019-2020.
The draft plan includes 385 changes in highway projects from the initial draft STIP. Some are new projects, while others have had schedule adjustments.
The Board of Transportation is expected to consider final approval of the draft plan at its September meeting.
More information about the STIP and how transportation projects are funded is available on the NCDOT website.
