Rowan girls get win in Little League World Series

Rowan girls get win in Little League World Series
By David Whisenant | August 7, 2019 at 9:13 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 9:15 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County, representing the Southeast, got a win on Wednesday in the Little League World Series, downing Southwest 7-0.

Campbell Schaen got the win for Southeast. She went six innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out 11 and walking zero.

The Rowan girls play again on Friday against the Europe-Africa region team.

  • “Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.”

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.