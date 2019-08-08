Rowan girls get win in Little League World Series

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County, representing the Southeast, got a win on Wednesday in the Little League World Series, downing Southwest 7-0.
Campbell Schaen got the win for Southeast. She went six innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out 11 and walking zero.
- Hailey Peterson took the loss for Southwest. She surrendered one run on three hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking one.
- Kayla Giardina started the game for Southwest. She allowed four hits and six runs over two and a third innings, striking out four
- Kennedi Fisher led Southeast with two hits in three at bats.
The Rowan girls play again on Friday against the Europe-Africa region team.
- “Powered by Narrative Science and GameChanger Media. Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.