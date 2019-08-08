Police, community partners present new car to woman who was carjacked in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police and community partners presented a new car to a woman who was a victim of carjacking this month.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Hope McKinney was the victim of an armed robbery near her home on Pondella Drive on August 2.
Police say the suspect took her purse, keys and her car.
“Her story touched many in the community including many organizations. One of the organizations that wanted to step up and help was the Scott Clark Auto group,” a CMPD press release read.
On Thursday, in conjunction with the CMPD’s Emergency Needs Fund, the Scott Clark Auto group presented McKinney with a car.
“The goal of the Emergency Needs Fund is to build relationships and help meet the most immediate needs for the most vulnerable members of our community who we protect and serve. The fund, established in 2015, helps the officers who identify a need to bridge the gap many families face when they try to pay for essential items like food, clothing or shelter," the press release read.
Anyone that would like to donate to the Emergency Needs Fund is advised to e-mail Officer Rick Zoerb at rzoerb@cmpd.org.
