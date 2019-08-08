Person seriously injured in shooting in east Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Fortune Street. (Source: John Sparks | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 7, 2019 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 10:09 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Fortune Street.

Officers responded to the scene in reference to a communicating threats call for service.

Upon arrival, police found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Officers have one person in custody.

There’s no word about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

