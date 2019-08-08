Person seriously injured in shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person was seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Fortune Street.
Officers responded to the scene in reference to a communicating threats call for service.
Upon arrival, police found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Officers have one person in custody.
There’s no word about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
