Person fatally struck by train in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Kannapolis early Thursday morning.
The deadly incident happened around 2:45 a.m. about 100 feet from the Amtrak station on S. Main Street. Officials say the conductor saw the victim standing on the tracks with their back to the train. “The victim did not move off of the tracks as the train approached,” officials say.
The victim was identified as 59-year-old Terry Ray Jeffery of Rockwell.
Jeffery died of his injuries.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.