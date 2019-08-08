One person killed in shooting at gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at a gas station in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the 7-Eleven on Brookshire Boulevard near Lawton Road, where they found a man inside with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Atrium Health and pronounced dead.
A short time later, police say another man showed up about six minutes away, on Saratoga Drive, with a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK.
The name of the man killed will be released after his family has been notified of his death.
The relationship between the victims is not known. Police say they are not looking for any additional people in the case.
Detectives are working to gather information and ask anyone who may know anything about the shooting to call them at 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
