Nearly storm-free stretch to last through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a round of heavy storms yesterday evening, we've enjoyed a clearing sky today with slightly lower humidity values.
However, a Code Orange air quality alert remains in effect until 8pm.
Friday should be another pleasant day overall, and even though temps will be back in the 90s, the dew point temperatures will still likely hold in the low 60s, which is at least on the lower side of the "sticky" range.
Another weak front comes through on Saturday, upping storm coverage to 20%, but still for the most part we won't have much any widespread storm coverage until the middle part of next week.
Enjoy your evening,
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
