16-month-old toddler falls from apartment complex balcony in NC
Police have not said what caused the toddler to fall from the balcony, nor the condition of the child.
By CBS 17 Digital Desk | August 7, 2019 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 10:18 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Raleigh police are investigating after they say a 16-month-old toddler fell from a second-story balcony at an apartment complex.

Police say the call came in shortly after 8 p.m. for an incident at an apartment complex on Cove Point Drive.

A Raleigh police spokesperson says the toddler was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene and will provide more details when they become available.

