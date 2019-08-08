16-month-old toddler falls from apartment complex balcony in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Raleigh police are investigating after they say a 16-month-old toddler fell from a second-story balcony at an apartment complex.
Police say the call came in shortly after 8 p.m. for an incident at an apartment complex on Cove Point Drive.
Police have not said what caused the toddler to fall from the balcony, nor the condition of the child.
A Raleigh police spokesperson says the toddler was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
CBS 17 has a crew on scene and will provide more details when they become available.
