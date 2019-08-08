Lower humidity in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After storms rolled through the Charlotte metro area late last evening, skies cleared overnight and we’re setting ourselves up now for a mostly sunny day.
With afternoon readings still in the low to mid 90s it will be hot, but with lowering humidity levels, the afternoon may actually feel a bit more comfortable. With dry high pressure building in, there’s little chance for any rain anywhere in the WBTV viewing area.
After a pleasant evening, skies will be clear tonight with overnight lows backing into the 60s for most neighborhoods. There could be a few fog patches overnight as well.
Looking ahead, with lots of sunshine and little chance for afternoon storms in the forecast, high temperatures will hold in the lower 90s for Friday.
A weak frontal system will drift across the region Saturday, so there’s a small chance then for an isolated thunderstorm. Rain chances will be low on Sunday and both days of the weekend will be hot with highs holding in the low to mid 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s.
Hope you have a great day, keep cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
