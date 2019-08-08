‘Justice for Ruger’ campaign launched as man accused of beating dog to death faces felony charge

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The man accused of beating a dog to death with a baseball bat in Butler County is now facing felony charges, while animal advocates and the dog’s owners fight to see state laws changed.
From petitions, to a Facebook page, to photos from supporters all over the world, there has been an outpouring of love for Skyler Foster, her father Kevin Foster and their family since they were the owners of a puppy named Ruger.
Butler County Sheriff Deputies said that a neighbor, Charles Miller, beat Ruger repeatedly with a baseball bat. Seven fractures later, Ruger’s owners said that he had to be put down.
Miller is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge.
“We had to look over at his [Miller’s] property with him in his seat with a bloody baseball bat that he beat our dog with, like he was proud of it," said Kevin Foster.
The Fosters started a campaign for justice, using stickers, banners and a GoFundMe to spread the word.
Tensions have been high along Elk Creek Road where it happened. Deputies arrested Kevin Foster on an unrelated warrant on Wednesday during a verbal altercation with Miller’s family.
Kevin Foster is now out of jail and said that his family does not want any more violence. They only want change.
“The bad things people are saying is not helping anybody," said Kevin Foster. "The biggest main cause here is to make sure these kinds of tragedies don’t happen any longer.”
Animal advocates said that what happened to Ruger is proof that Ohio lawmakers need to take action.
“I know people look at like ‘oh well it’s just animals.' Unfortunately it leads to bigger and not really better things,” said Katherine Hartung, a legal advocate for Joseph’s Legacy rescue.
Hartung said she is working with a state representative to make all cruelty charges a felony, and she is pushing legislators to create harsher punishments for cruelty cases. Right now, the maximum sentence for a case like Ruger’s is one year in jail.
“Any animal abuse should be a felony whether it’s your first, second, third, fourth, fifth time," said Hartung. "Talk to your legislators. Reach out.”
Ruger’s family is adamant that they will not let Ruger’s death be in vain.
“If it helps other animals, it if helps other families, that’s what’s going to bring peace to our family, and we never want Ruger forgotten because he was one in a million," said Kevin Foster.
The Fosters said that they witnessed deputies arresting Miller at his home on Wednesday. An official at the Middletown Jail confirmed on Wednesday night that Miller had been booked and released.
Miller’s family has come to his defense on social media. They claim that Ruger was aggressive and on Miller’s property, so Miller only injured Ruger out of self-defense.
Miller will be arraigned August 16.
Hartung said that anyone who would like to urge lawmakers to make changes to the laws can do so by going to the Ohio House website, looking for his or her area’s legislator and sending that legislator an email.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.