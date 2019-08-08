FTC warns of new Social Security robocall scam, even more prevalent than IRS scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal authorities say the Social Security Administration scam may be the new IRS scam, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Scammers target you by calling your phone through a robocall and claim your Social Security number (SSN) has been suspended because of suspicious activity, or because it’s been involved in a crime.
Here’s what the calls says:
"This call is from the department of social security administration.The reason you have received this phone call from our department is to inform you that we just suspend your social security number because we found some suspicious activity. So if you want to know about this case just press 1 thank you. "
In those calls or voicemails, sometimes the scammer wants you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it or they’ll say your bank account is about to be seized. Whatever they tell you, the FTC says don’t fall for it. It’s a scam and that’s not the real Social Security Administration calling.
That same scam is now a growing concern for officials. The FTC says so far this year more than 35,000 people have reported the scam.
Victims have lost a total of more than $10 million.
So what should you do if you get a call from one of those scammers? The FTC says don’t answer the call, and if you already have, then hang up.
The FTC says be suspicious of any call from a government agency - those agencies don’t call you with threats or promises or demands for money. Scammers do. Don’t trust caller ID – even if it might look like a real call, don’t trust it. Never give them money and check with the real agency.
The Federal Trade Commission says If you’re worried, hang up and call the SSA yourself at 1-800-772-1213. If you’ve already received one of these robocall Social Security Scams, contact them with a complaint.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.