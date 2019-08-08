FFN Electrifying 11: Tyrese Blake of Northwest Cabarrus

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Tyrese Blake and Northwest Cabarrus were pretty much unknowns heading into the 2018 season. It was a break out year for both as the Trojans had their best football season ever and Blake had a monster season on his way to being named conference player of the year.
Blake nor the Trojans will sneak up on anyone this season as he lands on the FFN Electrifying 11 for 2019.
Who is Tyrese Blake: Senior Running Back
Nickname: Shady-- He got that name because people think he runs like NFL running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy... a shifty yet powerful style with a dash of speed.
Height: 5 foot 8
Weight: 190
40 Time: 4.54
2018 Stats:
255 Rushes
2332 Rushing Yards
Rushed for 100+ yards in 13 of Northwest’s 14 games
33 TD
In 2018, the Trojans went 13-1, won the conference title for the first time since 1987, and they beat rival A.L. Brown for the first time in 42 years. Just an all around fantastic year at NCHS.
Blake’s stats were impressive but not enough to get any college offers and that stings a little. But another great year as a team should change all of that.
“This year, they’re going to come,” said Blake. “We’re coming harder this year. We got a mentality that we can’t be beat. So we got to work harder this year. Last year I had 33 touchdowns. I feel they are going to come this year.”
This Trojans team should be solid once again as they return Blake and quarterback Nick Wilds-Lawing. Four of five starters are back on the offensive line and the defensive line returns a lot of talent including Liberty commit Karsen Perkins. If you are good in the trenches, you are set up to have a great year. So don’t sleep on Tyrese Blake and the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.
