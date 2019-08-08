Bond denied for Clover man accused of shooting stranger, sparking manhunt

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County judge denied bond for a Clover man accused of shooting at two people, kidnapping a woman, and leading deputies on a chase through two states last year.
Robert Beverly, 31, was arrested in April of 2018 for two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging firearms in a dwelling, and failure to stop for a blue light.
Prosecutors say he showed up at a house on Bowling Green Drive in Clover, introduced himself as Travis, and began shooting when the door was opened. Daniel Payne was hit with a bullet in the lower abdomen.
“I about bled to death,” Payne said. “It drained half the blood in my body.”
Payne says he didn’t know anyone who lives at the home. He says he was there because he was giving someone a ride to the house.
“I was in the home less than 10 minutes when the knock came at the door,” Payne said.
Prosecutors say Beverly was the person knocking on the door. They say he started firing when the door opened. Then he got a ride with a neighbor, but wouldn’t let her leave get out of the car when she realized law enforcement were chasing them, prosecutors said.
Beverly led deputies on a manhunt across the state line into Gaston County where he was later captured with he help of a K-9.
Beverly’s defense attorney Benjamin Hasty disputed some of the solicitor’s account of the story.
“My understanding is that this was a drug house and they were shooting at my client Mr. Beverly,” Hasty said in court. “He was attempting to flee for his life.
Hasty went on to say that the people inside the Clover home began to chase Beverly.
“At one point striking him with the truck and leaving him on the side of the road,” Hasty said.
Hasty says Beverly was taken into the detention center with broken ribs, a broken arm, and gunshot wounds to his leg.
He claims his client was only running because he thought people in the home were after him.
“Nobody chased him. Nobody left the house. Pretty sure he shot himself when he was pulling the gun out of his pants,” Payne said.
Beverly’s grandmother spoke in court. She says her grandson has been in and out of jail for several years. She asked Judge Hall to grant him bond so she could spend more time with him.
“I do love him, and I really need him home,” Doris Beverly said. “I’m up in age now and I would like to spend a little more time with him, in the time that I have left.”
Judge Daniel Hall denied Beverly bond. Hall requested both attorneys have a meeting next week to schedule a trial date. Hasty says Beverly has been in jail for 477 days and several trial dates have lapsed.
Beverly was out on bond for two separate cases in 2017 when the shootings in 2018 happened. Beverly is also accused of threatening a public official while in the York County Detention Center this summer.
