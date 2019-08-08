Airport Parkway in Rowan gets state approval for construction

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A plan to build the Airport Parkway in Rowan County is on the state’s list of approved projects with construction to begin in 2027.
The $33 million project is a 4-mile roadway in Salisbury from Jake Alexander Boulevard to the Cedar Springs Road/U.S. 29/Peeler Road intersection
The N.C. Department of Transportation has unveiled the final draft of its 2020-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. It includes more than 1,700 projects statewide across all transportation modes.
The complete draft STIP can be found on the NCDOT website.
In Division 9, which includes Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rowan and Stokes counties, there are 116 projects. Among the improvements planned are:
- In Forsyth County, construct Winston-Salem Northern Beltway eastern sections between I-40 and Business 40/U.S. 421 and between I-74 and I-40, construction to start in 2020 and 2021, respectively;
- In Forsyth County, construct Winston-Salem Northern Beltway western sections between U.S. 52 and U.S. 158, construction of various segments to start 2023-2029;
- In Forsyth and Guilford counties, widen nearly 12 miles of U.S. 158 between Business 40 in Winston-Salem and Anthony Road in Guilford County to multi-lanes, construction to start in 2022;
- In Davidson County, widen N.C. 8 (Winston Road) to multi-lanes in Lexington, construction to start in 2022; and
- In Davidson County, convert the U.S. 29/70 intersection with Old Greensboro Road to an interchange with bridge, construction to start in 2021.
“These are just a few of many projects included in draft transportation improvement plan that will have great impact on the communities we serve,” Division Engineer Pat Ivey said. “These projects will make travel safer, alleviate congestion, and create travel options drivers in this area have never had before.”
The department's 10-year transportation plan is updated every two years. Projects scheduled in the first six years of the plan are considered committed and are not re-evaluated when a new plan is developed. Projects in the final four years of each plan are prioritized again based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.
The overall statewide list includes 1,319 highway projects, 86 aviation, 234 bike and pedestrian, six ferry, 23 public transit and 50 rail projects selected on statewide, regional and division levels. The projects were prioritized based on technical data as well as input from local officials and residents.
Included in the draft STIP plan are more than 200 projects worth about $2.5 billion that are expected to be awarded in fiscal year 2019-2020.
The draft plan includes 385 changes in highway projects from the initial draft STIP. Some are new projects, while others have had schedule adjustments.
The Board of Transportation is expected to consider final approval of the draft plan at its September meeting.
More information about the STIP and how transportation projects are funded is available on the NCDOT website.
