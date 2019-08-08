Adoption event at animal shelter Saturday, urgent need to find homes for cats and kittens

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special discounted adoption event is happening this weekend at the Rowan County Animal Shelter, and Animal Services Director Bob Pendergrass says there is an urgent need to find homes for cats and kittens.
“We will be offering 80% off of adoptions on Saturday from 8:30-3:30 for both cats and dogs,” Pendergrass said. “We are especially in need of good homes for cats and kittens. Normally we try to house 100 or less cats in our shelter due to the need for space for intake and because of the intense cleaning burden that even 100 cats involves in a shelter environment.”
“Based on what we expect for Friday, we will have had over 100 cats that have come in during this week alone. In two days of this week over 80 came in the door. So we are very much in need of putting loving people together with these wonderful animals in a forever home,” Pendergrass added.
