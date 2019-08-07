18-year-old accused of robbing couple at gunpoint in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged an 18-year-old for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Charlotte Tuesday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives charged 18-year-old Brian Dashawn Smith for his involvement in an armed robbery.
Officers responded to an armed robbery call on Mintworth Avenue Monday.
The victim told police that he was sitting in a vehicle with his wife when they were approached by four males who robbed them both at gunpoint.
One of the suspects allegedly hit the victim with a gun before leaving the scene. Two of the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle and the other suspects left in the vehicle they arrived in.
A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was located unoccupied by a Matthews police officer on Treeside Lane.
Based on information and evidence that was collected during the investigation, Smith was identified as a suspect in this case and detectives issued warrants for his arrest.
On Tuesday, officers located and arrested Smith without incident and took him to be interviewed.
At the end of the interview, Smith was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
