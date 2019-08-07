UNC Board of Governors chairman issues statement defending interim president following WBTV story, dodges request for interview

“Dr. Roper serves as Vice Chancellor and Dean of the School of Medicine. He owns stock in two medical-related public companies: Davita, Inc. and Medco Health Solutions. Thus, he has the potential for a conflict of interest. Dr. Roper must exercise appropriate caution in the performance of his public duties should either of these entities seek to do business with the University. This would include recusing himself to the extent that his interests would influence or could reasonably appear to influence his actions,” the December 2009 letter said.