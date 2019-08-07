Suspect wanted for stealing at least 30 model flying helicopters from NC storage unit

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect is wanted for stealing at least 30 model flying helicopters from a storage unit in McDowell County, North Carolina.
According to investigators with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, officials need information on the suspect that broke into a storage building and stole at least 30 remote-control helicopters and other items.
A woman reported on Tuesday, July 16 that someone broke into her storage facility at Nebo Space Center on Old Highway 10 East, and removed 30-40 model flying helicopters and two televisions.
The crimes happened some time between noon on Wednesday, July 10 and 1 p.m. on July 16.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspects is asked to call detectives at 828-652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.