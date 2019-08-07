Students back in class for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - School bells rang earlier than ever this year in the Rowan-Salisbury School district. Classes began today under a new school calendar made possible by that district’s designation as a Renewal district.
Before the sun even came up over Young Mountain in Cleveland on Wednesday, the buses were rolling out of the West Rowan Elementary parking lot.
Coltan Currie was getting on a bus to take him to his first day in middle school, his mom teaches at the elementary school.
“It’s just something new, he’s ready to get back with his friends." Colton’s mom said.
A lot of what’s happening in this district is new. The new calendar means a short summer this time.
“I didn’t mind it too much, but I’m sure my mother will get a lot more rest," said West Rowan High 10th grader Hailey Hall. "I’m excited to get back to school.”
“It was stressing because you have to go back early and you didn’t have that much time to hang out with everybody, but I’m glad to go back too," added Lindsay Hall, Hailey’s sister, and a student at West Rowan Middle School.
Rowan-Salisbury is the state’s only Renewal district. The system has the same flexibility that charter schools have when it comes to the calendar, as well as curriculum, staffing, even budget.
“With the Renewal school system, all the changes we’re making and all we’re trying to do for kids it really makes a new start," said RSS Chief Technology Officer David Blattner.
Administrators visited each school handing a bucket of treats to each principal and wishing them well.
At South Rowan, there was a good example of how Renewal would affect individual students. Every student gets a card with blanks to fill in for their individual four year plan. The first question is “when I graduate will I be enrolled, enlisted, or employed,” below that is the plan for each year the student fills out to reach that goal.
Most schools now have what are called “seminars." They are different classes tailored for individual schools and communities.
“It’s all about getting people involved in doing what they love to do, like I like to do baking and cooking and they had cooking and baking lessons for seminar sign up,” Hailey Hall added.
The superintendent said it will take five years to fully implement the Renewal plan and the state board of education is watching closely.
Students are starting early this year, but will end the year early as well with the last day of classes falling on May 21.
