Smooth opening to early start for Avery County Schools

NEWLAND, NC (WBTV) - There was some confusion with not everyone exactly sure where to go, but still the first day of school in Avery County went well, said officials.
Every first day has minor issues, they said, and this was no different.
At Avery High School, where construction has taken out 182 parking places and what was the way in to drop off students, many drivers needed help finding the right pathway. Officials say folks will eventually get used to the new traffic pattern.
The big change this year is the start date for the Avery County Schools. It comes about two weeks earlier than in recent years. Officials wanted the earlier date to help with the calendar if the winter gets rough.
Last year, a dozen snow days were needed before the Christmas break. That meant end of 1st semester exams at the High School wound up in the 2nd semester. They are hoping the new schedule will keep that from happening this year.
If all goes according to the schedule, students could finish their school year in May.
