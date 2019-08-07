Sex abuse investigation results in charges against Rowan man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man faces charges after a sex abuse investigation by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Kirt Thomas Casper was arrested on felony charges after investigators say a young girl accused him of sexually abusing her over a four-year period that began when she was 12.
Casper, 34, of the 2200 block of Stirewalt Road, was charged on Tuesday with one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 and two counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15.
The investigation began on July 11. The victim, who is known to Casper, talked with representatives at the Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center at Prevent Child Abuse Rowan.
Detectives with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and Rowan County Department of Social Services conducted the investigation.
Casper was arrested Tuesday and is in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.