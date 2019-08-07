Salisbury Police Department launches new, interactive neighborhood map

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Salisbury: The Salisbury Police Department announces the launch of its interactive neighborhood map, a new system that helps residents identify and contact their neighborhood officers with non-emergency questions or offer words of encouragement.
“As we continue to expand our neighborhood-oriented community policing efforts, we upgraded our online presence to include an interactive neighborhood map,” said Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “One of the goals of the interactive map is to put officers in closer touch with residents of the neighborhoods they serve. It will allow residents to share concerns, complaints or incidents in their neighborhood directly with the officers who patrol the specific area and also reduce repetitive non-emergency calls for service.”
Click here to see Deputy Chief Shon Barnes demonstrate how the map works: https://www.facebook.com/SalisburyPoliceDepartment/
How the interactive map works:
The interactive neighborhood map is divided into six small geographic areas or “beats.” The top right corner has an address search box, which lists addresses in the Salisbury city limits. Once an address is selected, the map will zoom to the area of the address. Click on the colored patrol area of the address to view the contact information of day or night shift officers and sergeants assigned to the neighborhood. The community service officers and victim/witness advocate contact information is also listed on the left panel.
“As a community policing focused department, we seek to have our police officers focus their time to their assigned geographic area and working to gather information and points of view about neighborhood issues and needs. We encourage residents to contact officers and assist us with establishing meaningful, authentic connections between police officers and our neighbors,” Stokes said.
The map can be accessed by visiting the Salisbury Police Department website at: salisburync.gov/OfficerMap. If there is an emergency and police assistance is needed immediately, please call 911.
