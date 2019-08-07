Salisbury Police Department launches new, interactive neighborhood map

The interactive neighborhood map is divided into six small geographic areas or “beats.” The top right corner has an address search box, which lists addresses in the Salisbury city limits. Once an address is selected, the map will zoom to the area of the address. Click on the colored patrol area of the address to view the contact information of day or night shift officers and sergeants assigned to the neighborhood. The community service officers and victim/witness advocate contact information is also listed on the left panel.