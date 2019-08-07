Rock Hill church floods from water valve break

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A broken valve flooded the First Church of the Nazarene in Rock Hill on Monday. Now church leaders are looking for a temporary space to host mass while the near century-old church is repaired.
Pastor John Sadler says maintenance crews were working on the church’s sprinkler system on Monday. During the work, a valve busted in the closet of the church’s nursery.
“We had a two-and-a-half inch pipe with pressurized water running for about an hour and 20 minutes,” Sadler said.
Nearly a foot of water flooded the nursery. It squeezed through cracks in the walls and underneath the door, gushing into the hallways. The sanctuary was saturated. Pastor Sadler said water was nearly up to his knees when he stood by the alter.
The standing water has since been removed. Service Pro has been clearing the damage and attempting to dry the facility with dozens of fans for more than 48 hours.
Pastor Sadler is trying to remain positive in such a trying time.
“I trust God. I know that this happened for a reason,” Sadler said. “For 85 years people have been coming to this church, reaching out and loving the community and we want to continue to do that.
Sunday services will be limited to one mass at 10:45 a.m. this week. Pastor Sadler says they will try to have the sanctuary dry by then, but if it is not ready, he will host mass in the church parking lot.
“I think this first Sunday is key to have it here,” Sadler said. To allow the congregation to embrace what has happened to the facility so that they can also embrace God working through what has happened to the facility.”
Sadler says he is still looking for a location where he can host services temporarily. He expects repairs and clean-up to take at least three months.
It’s unclear how much the damage will cost the church.
If you would like to support the First Church of the Nazarene, you can reach Pastor Sadler here:
718 N. Jones Ave. Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-327-5187
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.