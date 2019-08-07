Police respond to report of multiple suspicious packages in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police responded to a report of multiple suspicious packages in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Bridal Veil Drive.
Officers responded to the area in reference to a suspicious property call for service.
A 911 caller reportedly told officers about multiple suspicious packages on a car. The person reportedly was not expecting the packages that were left on the car.
Police say there were no explosives inside and no threatening writing. There’s no indication of where the packages came from.
WBTV’s Sky 3 was over the scene and observed police presence in the area.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.