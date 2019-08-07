Person killed in west Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on West Boulevard.
Police say one person has been pronounced dead. That person has not been identified.
Detectives are investigating the homicide and have not provided any information about possible suspects, arrests or any other details about the incident.
Emergency officials say drivers should expect delays in the area as a heavy police presence appears to be blocking part of the busy road.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
