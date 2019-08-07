No students injured after accident involving school bus, SUV and van in Rowan Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say no students were injured in an accident involving a school bus, an SUV and a van in Rowan County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the East Spencer Police Department, the incident happened at a bus stop on North Long Street in East Spencer.
Officials say a North Rowan Middle School bus was hit from behind by an SUV that had been hit by a van.
There were no injuries to students, but the van driver had minor injuries.
No further information was released.
