No students injured after accident involving school bus, SUV and van in Rowan Co.
By WBTV Web Staff | August 7, 2019 at 5:11 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 5:11 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say no students were injured in an accident involving a school bus, an SUV and a van in Rowan County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the East Spencer Police Department, the incident happened at a bus stop on North Long Street in East Spencer.

Officials say a North Rowan Middle School bus was hit from behind by an SUV that had been hit by a van.

There were no injuries to students, but the van driver had minor injuries.

No further information was released.

