Molly’s Kids: Gaston County 8-year-old dies from brain tumor DIPG

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is nothing fair about DIPG. This type of brain tumor hits kids, and there isn’t one known survivor.
On Tuesday morning, Christopher Teems became the latest child. His family was around his hospital bed and had been sending updates, knowing the end was near. The email to those who loved him came soon after 7:10 a.m.
“Wanted to let you know my sweet Christopher just gained his angel wings.”
Nothing else needed to be said.
Christopher turned 8 on July 8. He was diagnosed with DIPG last year; we met him as one of our September #MollysKids. This calm, kind Gaston County boy smiled throughout our entire Christmas party here at WBTV.
Earlier this year, in a beautiful anonymous gift, one of you donated your North Myrtle Beach condo to his family for a week in June, knowing he might not make it through the summer.
Moments ago over the phone, his grandmother Janice said she was beyond grateful.
“We really appreciate everything everyone has done from Day One for our family,” she said. “Christopher was loved by a lot of people. The beach trip gave us so many memories. He touched a lot of people’s lives.”
Janice - no thanks needed. Not for the anonymous donor. Not for anyone. Pediatric cancer is unfair, DIPG somehow seems even worse. No family should have to go through what you guys have been living. We’re just so sorry.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
