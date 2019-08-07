Lincoln Co. Communications recovering from ransomware attack

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Communications is working to recover from a ransomware attack that happened Tuesday night.
Officials said Lincoln County IT staff noticed issues with the servers around 8:30 p.m. and immediately began investigating.
Ransomware attacks take over parts of private or municipal computer networks and then demand payment or ransom for their release.
Lincoln County officials say they are not aware of any specific ransom requests made by the hacker, but have contacted local, regional and federal resources including the National Guard, the FBI and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for support during this event.
Although some of the servers at the Communications Center are affected, officials say residents can be assured that first responders will still be handling all calls of service and the Communications Center is functioning and are equipped to handle all 911 calls in the county.
In late July, multiple local government agencies were attacked by hackers, including, but not limited to, Lincoln County, Concord and Anson County.
In 2017, Mecklenburg County’s online systems and applications were compromised in a ransomware attackthat left more than 80 services frozen.
